MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 94,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
