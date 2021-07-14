MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 94,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MultiPlan will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.