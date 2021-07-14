Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €269.00 ($316.47) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

