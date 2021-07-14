Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Head-To-Head Survey

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Epizyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 31.57 -$255.13 million ($2.83) -7.23 Epizyme $15.76 million 48.66 -$231.69 million ($2.29) -3.28

Epizyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epizyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Epizyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Epizyme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Myovant Sciences and Epizyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 2 0 2.40 Epizyme 0 2 4 0 2.67

Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.74%. Epizyme has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.20%. Given Epizyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Epizyme is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Epizyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -57.93% Epizyme -1,139.03% -143.20% -59.44%

Volatility & Risk

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epizyme has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Epizyme beats Myovant Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction and is under phase 2 clinical trial. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients. It also develops Tazemetostat in combination with rituximab in patients with follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP in front-line patients with high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and PARP inhibitor in patients with platinum-resistant solid tumors, such as small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. In addition, it develops Tazemetostat in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer; and adults and pediatrics with INI1-negative tumors. Further, the company develops pinometostat for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor for patients with solid tumors; and PRMT1 inhibitor. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Academic Research Organization; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

