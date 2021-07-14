Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $181.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.