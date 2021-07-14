Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $190.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nasdaq traded as high as $180.95 and last traded at $180.56, with a volume of 11490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.77.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

