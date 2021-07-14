National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 2.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

