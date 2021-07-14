National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 69.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

