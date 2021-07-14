NativeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.18 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 75.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 77.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00036066 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00260431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00035427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About NativeCoin

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

