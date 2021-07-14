NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Get NCC Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCCGF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Investec downgraded shares of NCC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NCC Group stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99. NCC Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCC Group (NCCGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.