Neblio (NEBL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $845,013.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002667 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $15.41 million and approximately $845,013.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00040863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018800 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007642 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,042,558 coins and its circulating supply is 17,655,028 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars.

