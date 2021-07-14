Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.93. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 469,570 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

