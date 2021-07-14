Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $354.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

