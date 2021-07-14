Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $596.65.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $540.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.