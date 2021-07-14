Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $596.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $540.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

