Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.92

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 4963882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

