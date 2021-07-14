Neutron (NTRN) Trading 12.1% Lower This Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $131,386.65 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutron has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.