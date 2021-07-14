New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $336.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.59 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 12,680,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

