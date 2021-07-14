Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NYSE:NWL opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.