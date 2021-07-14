Newscrypto (NWC) One Day Volume Tops $12.80 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $95.67 million and $12.80 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00153211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.16 or 0.99962610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00934384 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,690,162 coins and its circulating supply is 157,040,514 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

