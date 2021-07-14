NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

NXTC stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. NextCure has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

