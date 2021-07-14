NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,619.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,640.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,460.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

