NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 50,356 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $154.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $155.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.