NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $6.12 Million Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Silgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.