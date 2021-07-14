NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 495,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,301,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 182,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

