NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $322.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00. Insiders sold 463,599 shares of company stock valued at $130,384,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

