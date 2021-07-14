NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $7.65 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $257.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.90. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.57 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

