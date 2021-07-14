NFTify Price Up 30% Over Last 7 Days (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 30% against the dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $943,043.51 and $82,544.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00120346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00155829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,720.11 or 0.99877884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00949029 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,228,885 coins.

