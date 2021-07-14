NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.44. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 636,378 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $307.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.