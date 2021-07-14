Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Buys 11,000 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RCAT) Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,640.00.

Red Cat stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 73,442,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,469. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

