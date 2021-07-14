Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Buys 11,000 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RCAT) Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,640.00.
Red Cat stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 73,442,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,469. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
About Red Cat
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.