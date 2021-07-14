nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 201.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of nLIGHT worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after buying an additional 1,734,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,097,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after buying an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after buying an additional 482,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 20.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 2.55. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

