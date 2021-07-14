Noir Trading Down 70.5% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 70.5% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $119,772.31 and $224.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00257744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,535,040 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

