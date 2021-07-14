Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,475 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR stock opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

