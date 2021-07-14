Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,000 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 124,658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $616.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

