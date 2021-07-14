Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.