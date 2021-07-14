Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $215,000 Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 177.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,336,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,520,000 after buying an additional 1,493,242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 568.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in L Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in L Brands by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.87.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

