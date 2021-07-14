Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $45,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.