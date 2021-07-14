Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $196.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.74. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $127.84 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

