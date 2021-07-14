Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $249,000 Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

