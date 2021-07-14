Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $12,947,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XEC opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Truist upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

