Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 86,001 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 86,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

