Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,484 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 385,427 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

