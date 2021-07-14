Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

