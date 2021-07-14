Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $1.96 Million Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNACU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNACU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.