Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Tops $52.75 on Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for about $52.75 or 0.00163076 BTC on exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $53,996.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.00808032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005409 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,127 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

