Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,157 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUS stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

