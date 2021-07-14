Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,656 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.