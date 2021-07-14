Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 5,160 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

