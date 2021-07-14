Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Archrock were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Archrock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 121.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 102,412 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 491.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 161,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 134,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after acquiring an additional 117,899 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $363,486.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

