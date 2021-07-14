Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Crane worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

