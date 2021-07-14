Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.96 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Chemed worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 17.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $477.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

