Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk Sells 1,200 Shares

Nordson Co. (NYSE:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00.

Shares of NYSE NDSN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,424. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.88.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.